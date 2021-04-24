Truist Financial Corp Takes $440,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.