Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,049 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

