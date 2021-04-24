Truist Financial Corp Purchases 9,764 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

