Truist Financial Corp Makes New $425,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after buying an additional 162,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of AVT opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

