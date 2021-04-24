Truist Financial Corp Invests $432,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.78 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

