Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of ADVM opened at $9.50 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

