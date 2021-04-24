Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,764 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

