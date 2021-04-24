Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,005 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.