Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

