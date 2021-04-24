Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.