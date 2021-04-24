Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

