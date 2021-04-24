Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

