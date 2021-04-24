Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 11,563 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises about 2.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 165.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

