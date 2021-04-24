TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.81.

Shares of TA opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$12.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Insiders acquired a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last quarter.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

