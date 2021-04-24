Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,692 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,464 call options.

WEN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 425,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

