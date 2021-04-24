Traders Purchase High Volume of Nasdaq Put Options (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,106 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,971% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Nasdaq stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

