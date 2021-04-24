Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 378 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.

