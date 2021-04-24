Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

