Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $282,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,028,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

