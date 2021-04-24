Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $381.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.48.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.