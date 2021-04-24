Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

