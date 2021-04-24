Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,000 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.05 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $647.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULH. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

