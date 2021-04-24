Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.79

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.79 and traded as high as C$21.65. Torstar shares last traded at C$21.61, with a volume of 15,780 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

