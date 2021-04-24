Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 154,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Top Ships were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Top Ships Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

