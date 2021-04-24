Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

