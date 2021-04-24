TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in TimkenSteel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.