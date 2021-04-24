Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of TF opened at C$9.12 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
