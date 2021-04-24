Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TF opened at C$9.12 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.02.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

