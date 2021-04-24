Tiaa Fsb Sells 57,980 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,980 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

