Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $718.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $673.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

