Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $232,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 53.5% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

