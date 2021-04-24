Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,967 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

