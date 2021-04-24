ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.