ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

