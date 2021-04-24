Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Tops $48,224.02

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $48,224.02 and approximately $73,924.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00453502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

