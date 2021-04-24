Thisoption One Day Volume Hits $3.83 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

