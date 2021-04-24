Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $55.80 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $55.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00299026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

