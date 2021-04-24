TheStreet Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

