THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Cap of $11.92 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. THEKEY has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $215,324.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008370 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.