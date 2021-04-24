The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $219.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

