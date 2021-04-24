The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

