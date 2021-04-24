The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

