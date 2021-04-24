The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $157.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

