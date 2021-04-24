The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in The Progressive by 147.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR opened at $100.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

