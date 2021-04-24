The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.