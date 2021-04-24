The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.04

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 2967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -542.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
