The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.04

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 2967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -542.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

