The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells $414,000.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.