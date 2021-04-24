The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.10

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 64 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a market cap of $769.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

