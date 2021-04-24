The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average is $279.86. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

