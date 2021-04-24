The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $44.57. The Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 4,984 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

