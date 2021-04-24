The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($73.71).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €59.02 ($69.44) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.92.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.