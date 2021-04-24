The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $432.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $339.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85.
In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
