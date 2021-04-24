The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $432.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $339.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

